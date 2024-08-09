Farmers Market Spotlight: Old North End

By Connor Sweeney with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture

This Tuesday I stopped by the Old North End farmers market. This farmers market can be found at 6 Archibald Street in Dewey Park, Burlington. While being one of the smaller markets I’ve visited there was still a lot to be found within its stands.

The first stand I stopped was affiliated with UVM’s Farm. The stand had a large variety of healthy-looking produce including melons and peaches. This was the first time I had seen peaches at a farmers' market. I didn’t know you could grow peaches in Vermont. I was told that the recent warmer weather has led to the ability to grow fruits in Vermont like peaches.

While at the market I saw an old friend, Andy. Andy and I used to work on a farm together in Richmond. I bring this up because the social aspect that comes from visiting your local market each week helps to develop relationships. Visiting a farmers market is a great way to meet people, and you might even find yourself reconnecting with old friends.

Another stand I stopped by was selling homegrown mushrooms right out of an apartment in Burlington. I spoke with the people at the stand and I was surprised to learn that it only takes about 20 days to get a batch the size of the ones they were selling at the market. They had Maine mushrooms, and King Blue Oyster mushrooms as well.

Overall, I had a great time at the Old North farmers market and would highly recommend that you visit it. It’s a great spot in the town of Burlington to get fresh produce and meet new people. Also, it's National Farmers Market Week so make sure to support your local farmers market this weekend!

For a full listing of Vermont’s farmers markets visit www.nofavt.org/find-organic-local-food/farmers-markets