Secretary Haaland Designates Texas Preserve as Nation’s Newest National Natural Landmark

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

WASHINGTON — Today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland affirmed the designation of Independence Creek Preserve in west Texas as the nation’s newest National Natural Landmark, recognizing an important piece of America’s natural heritage. This nearly 20,000-acre Chihuahuan Desert preserve is protected and managed by The Nature Conservancy.

“Today, we recognize another extraordinary American natural feature as a National Natural Landmark. Working with private landowners is a critical part of our conservation and preservation efforts at the Department,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “This designation furthers the Biden-Harris administration’s vision for inclusive and collaborative conservation, building on our legacy of voluntary and locally-led stewardship of our nations lands and waters.”

“The preservation and protection of America’s special places is most successful when accomplished through inclusive, locally led efforts,” said Chuck Sams, Director of the National Park Service, which manages the national natural and historic landmarks programs. “This newly designated landmark exemplifies collaborative conservation while recognizing the ecological brilliance of this desert oasis.”

With today’s announcement, there are now 605 national natural landmarks designated at city, county or state parks, wildlife refuges, national forests, nature preserves, as well as privately-owned lands across the United States and its territories.

Spectacular vistas of flattop mesas and dramatic canyons meet woodlands, desert scrub and honey-colored prairie grasses within the Nature Conservancy’s preserve. Independence Creek, for which the preserve is named, feeds into the Pecos River. This unique environment sustains an abundant variety of plants and animals including migratory birds and several rare and endangered species.

National Natural Landmarks recognize and encourage the conservation of privately owned and managed places that contain noteworthy biological and geological resources. Sites are designated by the Secretary of the Interior for their outstanding condition, illustrative character, rarity, diversity and value to science and education. The National Park Service works cooperatively with landowners, managers and partners to promote conservation and appreciation of our nation's natural heritage.

