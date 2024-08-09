Mayor Wu Announces New Dorchester Neighborhood Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Madison Foley as the new Dorchester Liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

Because Dorchester is the largest neighborhood in the city, there are two liaisons who provide constituent services for the community. The areas Foley serves include Dorchester Bay, Savin Hill, Ashmont, and Lower Mills. Mid-Dorchester Neighborhood Liaison Anthony Nguyen serves Uphams Corner, Bowdoin/Geneva, Four Corners, and Codman Square areas.

“Dorchester is the biggest and one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the city of Boston. Madison’s roots in Adams Village and in youth sports will make her a great asset to the Office of Neighborhood Services, as she and Anthony Nguyen work to connect Dorchester’s residents to city services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Madison Foley

Madison Foley was born in Boston and raised in Dorchester’s Adams Village where she still resides. After attending Saint Brendan Catholic School, Foley went to Boston Collegiate Charter School. She then went on to get a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Foley’s background is in childcare, youth sports, and in the hospitality industry. She was a softball coach for two years at All Dorchester Sports & Leadership program. After graduating college, Foley was dedicated to playing a bigger role in the city that she loves. Her overall goal is to maintain her roots within the Dorchester community while doing everything she can to ensure constituents feel heard.

“As a neighborhood liaison, I will approach my work with the utmost respect and gratitude not only to Dorchester constituents but to Mayor Wu,” said Dorchester Neighborhood Liaison Madison Foley. “I look forward to giving back to the community that has given me so much in my life growing up in Boston.”

Former Dorchester Liaison Ross Cochran recently transitioned from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services to the Procurement Department, now working as an analyst.

“Madison's Dorchester roots and background serving people makes her poised for the role as our City’s newest neighborhood liaison,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Beata Coloyan. “I am excited for Dorchester residents to get to know her and utilize her as a resource to connect constituents to City Hall.”

Community members can meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons by attending weekly office hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.