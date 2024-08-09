COMMISSIONER MILLER EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR KJZT STAR FUND DONATION

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced a generous $4,000 contribution to the State of Texas Agricultural Relief (STAR) Fund from KJZT Family Life, a 130-year-old fraternal benefit society with deep Texas roots. This donation plays a crucial role in supporting Texas farmers and ranchers as they face the ongoing challenges of rebuilding after devastating disasters like the Panhandle wildfires. With this contribution, KJZT Family Life is standing shoulder to shoulder with those who work the land, helping to carry the heavy load of recovery and ensuring Texas agriculture remains the powerhouse that it is.

"I’d like to thank KJZT Family Life for their generous STAR Fund donation," said Commissioner Miller. "This donation goes straight to the heart of what the STAR Fund is all about—helping our Texas farmers and ranchers rebuild after disasters like the Panhandle wildfires. With every dollar, we're shouldering the burden alongside those who feed and clothe us, making sure they have the support they need to get back on their feet and keep Texas agriculture strong."

Founded in 1894, KJZT Family Life has a long history of giving back to Texas communities. Their chapters across the state consistently donate money and volunteer time to support local causes. Central Texas KJZT Chapter 93 went above and beyond, dedicating countless hours and effort to raise funds for a cause hundreds of miles away, showing that true Texan spirit knows no boundaries.

"The recent devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle became an important fundraising project for our KJZT Society, as many of our Czech ancestors in Texas were farmers, and current members of our society still maintain these family farms in Central Texas today," KJZT Chapter President Laura Duckworth said.

The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who have suffered losses from natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

Panhandle farmers and ranchers are grappling with recovery costs as they rebuild structures, repair fences, and replace equipment lost in the Smokehouse Creek wildfire—the largest and most costly agricultural disaster in Texas history, with $123 million in estimated losses. Hundreds of homes, farms, and ranches were burned, thousands of cattle were lost, and many agricultural families are still far from full recovery, facing a long road ahead.

Click here for information on applying for or donating to the STAR fund.

###