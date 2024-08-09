Grammy Award-Winning Artist Chrisette Michele Releases New Single "Home"

Chrisette is "Home"

The new lyrics came straight from heaven to my heart. I hope that people will feel the joy I feel in my heart and sing along.” — Chrisette Michele

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Grammy Award-winning artist Chrisette Michele has just unveiled her highly anticipated new single, "Home." Known for her unique blend of R&B, soul, and jazz, Chrisette adds an inspirational twist to her latest release, sharing a message of hope and perseverance.”

"As an artist, I often wait until I have the perfect words and melody to express my heart," Chrisette Michele explains. "There’s no joy like finally finding the lyrics to share the lessons behind trials and the joy of overcoming. I finally feel brave enough to sing what mere words have never been able to fully express."

"Home" marks Chrisette Michele's return to the music scene after a four-year hiatus, bringing back her signature sound that fuses feel-good tunes, southern soul, jazz, and classic R&B.

The Long Island, New York native has been a fixture in the music industry for 18 years, and her latest single is a testament to her enduring artistry. Chrisette wrote “Home,” while on the road with her band. “I released this song independently without a label. I'm returning to my roots, and I believe everyone yearns for the feeling of being truly at home with their authentic selves,” Chrisette affectionately shares. "I'm returning to the sound of my first album, where live instruments took center stage. I hope to leave behind the challenges that earned me the label of resilience. Now, my focus is on the present, embracing my independence and staying true to my authentic self."

"The upbeat, horn-filled, soulful tunes will put a smile on anyone’s face," Chrisette Michele continues. "The new lyrics came straight from heaven to my heart. I hope that people will feel the joy I feel in my heart and sing along. There’s been enough heartbreak. Pain is just a season, it’s not forever. I finally feel ‘At Home’ on the stage... I’ve waited for this feeling for a long time." Join Chrisette Michele in celebrating the journey of finding peace at “Home.”

Catch Chrisette Michele live as she performs regularly across the country in the coming months. Home" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

About Chrisette Michele:

Chrisette Michele is a Grammy Award-winning artist celebrated for her unique fusion of R&B, soul, and jazz. With an 18-year career defined by powerful lyrics and soulful melodies, she continues to inspire and uplift audiences globally. Chrisette is best known for her wedding anthem "A Couple of Forevers," her hit collaboration with Rick Ross on "Aston Martin Music," and fan favorites like "Love Is You," "If I Have My Way," "All I Ever Think About," and "Epiphany."

Throughout her illustrious career, Chrisette has collaborated with renowned artists such as John Legend, Anthony Hamilton, Musiq Soulchild, Jay-Z, Kierra Sheard, T.D. Jakes, and Tyler Perry. She has also toured with Maxwell, Solange, India Arie, Marsha Ambrosius, and more. In 2024, Chrisette achieved her first RIAA award as a lead act with her 2009 single “Epiphany (I’m Leaving),” which has been certified gold with over 500,000 equivalent units sold.

In 2024, she launched a podcast called “Come Back Sis,” which delves into the inspiring testimonies of her triumphant friends from around the world.

Chrisette Michele eagerly anticipates the release of her new song "Home," and she is hopeful that it will inspire and resonate with everyone who listens.