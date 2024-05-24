Season 25 "The Voice," Contestant Elyscia Jefferson, is blazing the R & B Stages

Season 25 The Voice Contestant

**Season 25, The Voice Contestant, Elyscia Jefferson, Shined on Stage in the DMV, for the R & B Money Tour starring the R & B Icon, Tank**

I am beyond thrilled for this incredible opportunity to perform on the R&B Money Tour” — Elyscia Jefferson

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elyscia Jefferson, the sensational talent hailing from Baltimore, was geared up for a meaningful performance on the grand stage at one of the stops on the R&B Money Tour. As a recent contestant on season 25 of The Voice and gifted singer-songwriter, Elyscia is poised to captivate audiences with her mesmerizing vocals and magnetic stage presence.

Elyscia Jefferson has been making waves in the music industry with her soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting. Having garnered a dedicated following both locally and nationally, Elyscia's star continues to rise as she prepares to share her artistry with fans on a larger platform.

On May 23rd, 2024, at the prestigious MGM National Harbor Theater, Elyscia Jefferson took the spotlight as the opening act for none other than R&B icon Tank, on his highly anticipated R&B Money Tour. She joined a lineup that included the legendary Carl Thomas and the incomparable Keri Hilson. Elyscia's performance was a highlight of the evening, showcasing her talent alongside some of the industry's finest. It even caught the attention of some popular Instagram sites, including "The Neighborhood Talk," which has over 1.5 million followers.

"I am beyond thrilled for this incredible opportunity to perform on the R&B Money Tour," says Elyscia Jefferson. "It was a dream come true to share the stage with such esteemed artists, it felt good to connect with the audience through my music."

Elyscia Jefferson's unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop has earned her praise from fans and critics alike, with her fiery performances leaving a lasting impact on all who listen. With her debut album on the horizon and an unwavering dedication to her craft, Elyscia is poised to make an indelible mark on the music industry.

For more information on Elyscia Jefferson visit www.elysciasings.com.

About Elyscia Jefferson:

Elyscia Jefferson is a Baltimore-based singer-songwriter and Season 25 contestant on The Voice. With her soulful voice and heartfelt songwriting, Elyscia has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Her captivating voice has opened doors to sing background for R&B greats like Jennifer Hudson and Regina Belle, providing new platforms to showcase her exceptional musical skills.