From Space to Strategy UNIDO and UNOSAT Collaborate Efforts in Gaza

Following the escalation of conflict in Gaza, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) faced significant challenges in assessing damage to industrial and business infrastructure and planning for recovery. Limited ground access and rapidly evolving conditions necessitated reliable, current information for informed decision-making regarding the status of industries. This critical need was met through a collaborative effort with UNOSAT, showcasing the power of inter-agency cooperation within the UN system.

Between January and June 2024, UNOSAT provided UNIDO with seven (7) comprehensive industrial facility damage assessment products. These assessments leveraged high-resolution satellite imagery to analyze an expansive 363 km² area across the Gaza Strip. The resulting web-based maps and detailed reports offered a thorough and up-to-date overview of the industrial landscape in Gaza, forming the foundation for UNIDO's strategic response.

Damage assessment

The assessments categorized industrial facilities as destroyed, severely damaged, moderately damaged, possibly damaged, or showing no visible damage. The most recent report identified approximately 73 per cent of industrial and business facilities as damaged,1 with over 15 per cent of buildings classified as destroyed and approximately 5 per cent of buildings showing new or increased damage since the previous assessment.2