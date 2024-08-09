STEWARDSHIP MAKES PENNSYLVANIA’S LANDS HEALTHY LANDS

Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week: September 28 - October 6, 2024

HARRISBURG, PA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week from September 28 through October 6, 2024, is an initiative to boost volunteerism and increase stewardship of our state’s cultural and natural resources.

Registration is now open for community and organization events to be added to the Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week calendar. Organizers of events that showcase the history, beauty, and wonder of Pennsylvania and provide opportunities for citizens to learn or exercise good stewardship are encouraged to apply. Registration is free at https://pahealthylandsweek.org/submit-event/. Registered events will be included in statewide promotional efforts.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for groups to engage new supporters, recruit volunteers, and foster lifelong stewards of our natural and cultural heritage,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

“Events can be anything from guided nature hikes, virtual workshops or community clean-up days to interactive exhibits and educational seminars. Whether in-person or virtual, scheduled or open-ended, the goal of these events is to foster a deeper connection to the cultural and natural assets that makes the lands Pennsylvanians call home special and inspire collective action towards their preservation.”

Some examples of Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week events include:

1. Education: Offer opportunities for visitors to expand their understanding of Pennsylvania’s environment, cultural diversity, and history.
2. Appreciation: Promote recreational activities that allow people to enjoy and engage with our state’s resources. Encourage participants to explore, play, and connect with their surroundings.
3. Conservation: Create initiatives that empower individuals to contribute to the health of Pennsylvania’s lands.

Activities could include volunteering, learning Leave No Trace principles, planting pollinators, combating invasive species, restoring an historic cemetery, and honoring our heritage.

“Stewardship makes Pennsylvania’s lands healthy lands, Mowery added. “Together, let’s make Pennsylvania’s treasured assets more vibrant for generations to come!”

###

ABOUT: Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week is a cooperative venture of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, PA Museums, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Pennsylvania Forestry Association, and WeConservePA, whose collective initiatives create and steward clean, safe and accessible parks, forests, waterways, historic sites and other public points of interest.

To learn more about the Healthy Lands Week initiative, visit: https://pahealthylandsweek.org/

For more information, contact: Amy Hill, 717-343-9475, amy@hillcommstrategies.com

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

