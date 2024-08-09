Recruiting for Good to Train Only 10 Exceptional Girls Every Year to Be Ambassadors

Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; find talented professionals and 10% of placements help fund program training 10 kids to be ambassadors for 2024 Olympics each year. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good to Train 10 Exceptional Girls to Be Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games and Welcome The World Every Year www.AmazingAmbassadors.com Come Meet Recruiting for Good Founder in Person; we're interviewing moms and girls to participate in our meaningful program. www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com To Welcome The World!

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is committed to only mentor 10 exceptional girls in LA every year; to be Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games Recruiting for Good will fund foreign language education; and girls who land a spot on mentoring program will work on The Sweetest Gigs.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For the last four years, I have been leading and mentoring exceptionally talented tweens thru Girls Design Tomorrow and The Sweetest Gigs; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; can choose which girl to sponsor for the elite leadership development program ('We Train Ambassadors').Carlos Cymerman adds, "How Girls Land a Spot on The Ambassador Team? Moms attend lunch and we interview both mom and the kids! We will consider, boys on a case by case basis; and only boys who can keep up with the girls!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids will learn to appreciate themselves, learn to serve the community, have fulfilling experiences, grow from within, learn positive values, and success habits too! The meaningful experiences...will propel them to a life of fun fulfillment, and Party for Good Too! www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com to Welcome The World! Only 10 Girls Every Year...We'll Only Consider Boys Who Can Keep Up With The Girls!Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which athlete to sponsor and support (Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girl sports). Recruiting for Good is currently focusing on three sports to fund/support Beach Volleyball, Soccer, and Tennis. www.SponsorTeamUSA.com for 2028 LA Games.Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The World Awaits Your Arrival!When The World Stopped in March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched The Sweetest Gigs teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Our first gig was called 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' Recruiting for Good hired 15 kids to taste The Top 100 Dishes in LA and write reviews. Carlos, The Founder of Recruiting for Good, personally picked up food from restaurants and home delivered the tastiest dishes to hungry talented kids ( www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com ). Since then, Recruiting for Good has created hundreds of gigs for exceptionally talented kids in Austin, LA, and NJ/NY. www.TheSweetestGigs.com For Exceptionally Talented Kids!

BooksandLooks has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; she now has her own sweet paid gig reviewing fashion at major sporting events!