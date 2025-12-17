Recruiting for Good Launch Exclusive Reward Love to Dine for Good in Brentwood

Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-Inclusive Dining Club Visit TheBrentwoodSocialClub.LA Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-Inclusive Dining Club Visit TheBrentwoodSocialClub.LA Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-Inclusive Dining Club Visit TheBrentwoodSocialClub.LA

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent to fund causes. Participate in referral program to earn all-inclusive membership to The Brentwood Social Club LA

Love dine for good and support girl causes too? The Brentwood Social Club is made for you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™.Recruiting for Good launches all-inclusive dining reward in Brentwood to fund girl leadership program.People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; earn memberships to The Brentwood Social Club LA The Brentwood Social Club LA membership includes 3 $1,000 dining gift cards (to favorite Brentwood restaurants), $1,000 ridesharing gift card, and 12 months of Sangria.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Every year, Our club reward is reserved for 25 men and women who love to dine for good and support girl causes too!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to dine for good and support girl causes too; participate in Recruiting for Good to do both. Earn the sweetest all-inclusive dining club membership; fine dining, ridesharing, and 12 months of Sangria. www.TheBrentwoodSocialClub.LA Fine Dining + Fun Parties + Sangria!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.