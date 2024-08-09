PANAMAX 2024 Kicks Off at Naval Station Mayport

Exercise PANAMAX 2024 is a U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) sponsored exercise that provides important training opportunities for nations to work together and build upon the capability to plan and conduct complex multinational operations.

“Since the first PANAMAX in 2003, it has become one of the larger, biennial multi-national exercises in the world. While there are about 300 of us here, there are more than one thousand uniformed personnel participating in PANAMAX at several locations,” explains Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet).

“PANAMAX provides us multinational forces the opportunity to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships,” says Sardiello. “We all know that the Panama Canal is one of the most strategically and economically critical pieces of infrastructure in the world. More than 500 million tons of goods move through the Panama Canal in any given year. That’s three percent of the world’s maritime trade. In other parts of the world, we have seen how instability can lead to the disruption of commercial shipping. Disruptions in the approaches to the Panama Canal can cause problems thousands of miles from the Panama Canal for all people. If there is a problem near the Panama Canal, it’s not just a military problem, or a security problem, but it’s also a world economic problem.”

PANAMAX began in 2003 with three countries, Chile, Panama and the United States, and originally focused solely on the maritime security of the Panama Canal. Since that time, the exercise has grown to become the region’s largest coalition Command Post Exercise, ensuring the defense of the Panama Canal, which is one of the most strategically and economically crucial pieces of infrastructure in the world.

Approximately 300 Sailors, Marines, and public security forces will serve on the CFMCC staff under the leadership of Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Rear Adm. Jorge Jose De Moraes Rulff.

“We have 16 countries represented here in Mayport for PANAMAX and we strive to continue to problem solve and strengthen our friendships and partnerships,” said Brazilian Navy Rear Adm. Jorge Jose De Moraes Rulff, PANAMAX CFMCC Commander. “We will be exercising a variety of responses to fulfil requests from the government of Panama to protect and guarantee safe passage of traffic through the Panama Canal, ensure its neutrality, and respect national sovereignty. All while working together to achieve this mission.”

This exercise is designed to conduct stability operations under in support of a fictitious United Nations Security Council Resolution, providing interoperability training for the participating multinational staffs, and building participating nation capability to plan and conduct complex multinational operations.

The exercise provides unique simulated training opportunities that incorporate scripted, event-driven scenarios to provide the maximum opportunity to improve interoperability. These simulated training scenarios address key aspects of multination and combined operations such as technology standardization and common operating procedures.

“PANAMAX provides an important opportunity to build on those lasting relationships we have developed with our partners,” said Sardiello. “These partnerships and friendships are invaluable as we all progress through our military careers. Each of us will form bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood during PANAMAX.”

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, the exercise host, supports U.S. Southern Command's joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations in order to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American regions.