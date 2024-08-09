NRL, ONR-Global TechSolutions Provide Marines Littoral Operations Tactical Decision Aid at Modern Day Marine Expo

The single-person-portable LittoralLens computer-vision system enables automated measurements of littoral surface water velocities and wave statistics affording an economical system, capable of computing real-time, littoral water wave characteristics and water surface velocities to support naval tactical decision for operational maneuvers from the sea (OMFTS) and increase battlespace awareness within the littoral environment for manned and unmanned assets, such as amphibious combat vehicles.



“The system’s small-form-factor enables onboard analysis on mobile platforms, such as a lightweight tactical vehicle like the Polaris MRZR,” said B. J. Landry, Ph.D., NRL principal investigator from the Stennis Space Center’s Ocean Sciences Division and LittoralLens co-inventor. “LittoralLens estimates Surf Observations, or SUROB, parameters to provide Modified Surf Index, or MSI, values, a mission-critical parameter that characterizes the surf zone and serves as a go/no threshold for U.S. Marine Corps OMFTS.”



The point- and shoot system leverages advances in computer-vision using an NRL-patented feature tracking velocimetry algorithm, with tightly coupled hardware to overcome the limitations where post-processing in complex coastal environments requires user input that prohibits automation.



“The LittoralLens system automatically estimates surf zone statistics via custom developed stereo reconstruction and geo-registration algorithms integrated with feature tracking routines,” said Carlo Zuniga-Zamalloa, Ph.D., lead algorithm developer and LittoralLens co-inventor from NRL.

Extensive laboratory testing of the system was conducted at the University of Iowa Wave Basin Facility and the Littoral Warfare Environment at U.S. Army Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as field testing near Camp Pendleton, Calif. The NRL LittoralLens team is comprised of five researchers: Mr. Edward Braithwaite, III; Mr. Grant Lockridge; Mr. Sam Bateman; Carlo Zuniga-Zamalloa, Ph.D.; and Blake J. Landry, Ph.D.



“At the end of the day it’s really important to have these vehicles safely transit from the sea-to-shore and shore-to-sea in an efficient manner to increase operational efficiency and warfighter impact for key missions,” Landry said. “Our lab is always happy to support the Marine Corps and drive the project forward, we are doing everything in our power to advance the Navy and Marine Corps’ mission readiness.”



Initial development of the LittoralLens system was under two NRL applied research projects with the technology reaching a high enough Technology Readiness Level to be included as a key tool in one of this year’s ONR-Global TechSolutions projects entitled, Marine Corps Surf Observation Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations.



As part of the larger ONR-Global TechSolutions funded Marine Corps Surf Observation Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations project, additional technologies are being developed in conjunction with other researchers at NRL and the U.S. Army Engineering Research and Development Center (ERDC) Field Research Facility.



“This opportunity to collaborate with the U.S. Naval Research Lab and ONR-Global TechSolutions, is one of many examples where the Fleet Marine Forces are informing and assisting our partners in the DOD research community”, said U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Lester, Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) Platoon Commander, Battlespace Surveillance Company with 1st Intelligence Battalion.



ONR-Global TechSolutions is a rapid-response technology development program that produces prototype solutions to problems identified by Sailors and Marines.



“TechSolutions links warfighters to the government science and technology community to help develop needed technologies as quickly as possible,” said ONR-Global TechSolutions Program Director Mr. Jason Payne. “Our goal is to have a solution prototype in the hands of the requesting Sailor or Marine within 12 months. This project provides a tactical decision support tool providing a synoptic awareness of their operational environment to make informed risk decisions for littoral expeditionary access, which will be displayed on Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) handhelds for viewing on a Surf Observation Dashboard.”



The ONR-Global TechSolutions project, Marine Corps Surf Observation Tool for Littoral Expeditionary Operations, ingests data from the LittoralLens, a small unmanned aerial system, and other sensor feeds displaying them in a format that is easily interpreted by users based on existing training and tactics techniques and procedures.