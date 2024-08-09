Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,848 in the last 365 days.

U.S Navy to Christen Expeditionary Fast Transport Future USNS Point Loma

The Honorable Nickolas Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition will deliver the principal address. Remarks will also be provided by Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander Navy Installations Command; Ms. Michelle Kruger, President of Austal USA; and Mr. Stan Kordana, Vice President of Program Execution, General Dynamics Mission Systems.

In a time-honored Navy tradition, ship sponsor Elizabeth Asher will christen the ship by the breaking of a bottle of sparkling wine across the ship’s bow.

The ship is named in honor of the community of Point Loma and its decades long relationship with the Navy, beginning with the establishment of the Naval Coaling Station, La Playa, in 1901, and later the Naval Supply Center San Diego in 1943.

This is the second ship to honor the Point Loma community.

As a Flight II ship, EPF 15 is configured to deploy as a fast transport, or with Role 2 Enhanced medical capability, or both. The medical mission capability includes an embarked medical unit, two operating rooms, and the ability to support 147 medical patients and 38 civilian crew that operate and maintain the ship. Flight II EPFs will also have an 11M Rigid Inflatable Boat and MV-22 capability.

Media may direct queries to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342.

 More Information on the EPF can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2226179/expeditionary-fast-transport-epf/.

You just read:

U.S Navy to Christen Expeditionary Fast Transport Future USNS Point Loma

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more