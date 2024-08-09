U.S Navy to Christen Expeditionary Fast Transport Future USNS Point Loma

The Honorable Nickolas Guertin, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition will deliver the principal address. Remarks will also be provided by Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander Navy Installations Command; Ms. Michelle Kruger, President of Austal USA; and Mr. Stan Kordana, Vice President of Program Execution, General Dynamics Mission Systems.

In a time-honored Navy tradition, ship sponsor Elizabeth Asher will christen the ship by the breaking of a bottle of sparkling wine across the ship’s bow.

The ship is named in honor of the community of Point Loma and its decades long relationship with the Navy, beginning with the establishment of the Naval Coaling Station, La Playa, in 1901, and later the Naval Supply Center San Diego in 1943.

This is the second ship to honor the Point Loma community.

As a Flight II ship, EPF 15 is configured to deploy as a fast transport, or with Role 2 Enhanced medical capability, or both. The medical mission capability includes an embarked medical unit, two operating rooms, and the ability to support 147 medical patients and 38 civilian crew that operate and maintain the ship. Flight II EPFs will also have an 11M Rigid Inflatable Boat and MV-22 capability.

More Information on the EPF can be found at: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2226179/expeditionary-fast-transport-epf/.