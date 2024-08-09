Nebraska School Districts “Place School Safety First”

News Release

August 9, 2024

Schools and Districts are putting in the hard work to “place school safety first” and are now being recognized for their efforts to meet requirements, trainings, drills, and best practices in school safety and security with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Badge Certification. NDE has established a badge system to recognize schools that go above and beyond to provide a safe environment for our students, staff, and visitors.

The badge identifies and recognizes Nebraska public and non-public school districts meeting the highest standards of safety and security. Schools can earn Diamond, Gold, or Silver badges, highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students, staff, and visitors.

Effective learning can only take place in a safe environment, and this certification reassures communities that their schools are actively fulfilling the four pillars of safety: prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Diamond certification means a district is meeting the highest standards in school safety and security, with gold being the next level, and then silver. By earning these badges, schools demonstrate their dedication to “Place School Safety”.

School districts have built safety and threat assessment teams, and are required to have an emergency operations plan, develop safety & security policies, complete safety drills, conduct suicide and other safety trainings, as well as having digital, substance use, dating violence, and countless other safety best practices to keep school communities and the members free from harms way.

The Badge Certification was announced at the Administration Days Conference in July and several rural and urban school districts have already completed the checklist and are receiving their badges. The districts will display the badges on their building entry ways, websites, and social media platforms to demonstrate and let communities know they will always “Place School Safety First”!