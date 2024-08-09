Quranium Launches its NextGen Innovators Program

Quranium, the world’s first hybrid quantum-proof Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) infrastructure announces the launch of its NextGen Innovators Program.

DUBAI, UAE, August 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quranium , the world’s first hybrid quantum -proof Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) infrastructure, is excited to announce the launch of its NextGen Innovators Program . This initiative seeks to recruit 50 talented individuals from across the globe eager to delve into the realms of DLT, blockchain, quantum technology, and global innovation. The program offers participants the chance to challenge themselves, explore new possibilities, and grow both personally and professionally, all while shaping the future of technology.Application Process• Applications Open: 9 August 2024• Application Deadline: 23 August 2024• Selection Announcement: 31 August 2024• Program Start Date: 9 September 2024 (for six months)The NextGen Innovators Program is a global initiative designed by Quranium to provide exposure to cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain and quantum technology. This six-month internship offers hands-on training, expert mentorship, and a dynamic learning environment, with job opportunities available to top performers.Program highlights for successful candidates:• Cutting-Edge Experience: Participants will work on innovative projects in emerging technologies.• Exceptional Mentorship: Interns will learn from industry experts and leaders.• Dynamic Learning Environment: The program fosters a creative and inclusive work culture.• Comprehensive Development: Participants will gain technical skills, business acumen, and personal growth.• Global Exposure: The program offers collaboration with a diverse, global team.• Job Opportunity: Top performers will have the chance to secure permanent positions.Selection criteria:• Passion for Technology and Innovation: Candidates should stay updated with tech trends and show eagerness to innovate.• Adaptability and Learning Agility: Ability to quickly grasp new concepts and adapt to changes.• Initiative and Proactiveness: Drive projects forward and identify improvement opportunities.• Curiosity and Research Orientation: Explore and research new technologies, participating in tech events.• Creativity and Innovation: Think outside the box and develop unique solutions.• Team Collaboration: Work effectively with diverse teams and respect different perspectives.Kapil Dhiman, CEO and Co-founder of Quranium, expressed his enthusiasm for the new program: "We are thrilled to announce the NextGen Innovators Program at Quranium! Join us to push the boundaries of innovation, work on cutting-edge projects, and make a real impact. Bring your creativity and curiosity - your voice matters here. As a young but hungry and ambitious organization, Quranium is already becoming known for its great team spirit. NextGen will provide a priceless opportunity for successful candidates to work alongside leaders in various fields within the Web3 world. As a futuristic and disruptive company, Quranium is an excellent place to kick-start a career.”Zeeshan Khan, COO and Co-founder of Quranium, concludes: “Quranium’s dynamic work environment, commitment to innovation, and focus on emerging technologies ensure that team members are always at the forefront of technological advancements. By joining Quranium, individuals become part of a team that is shaping the future of technology and beyond.”Potential candidates can apply for the NextGen Innovators Program at: https://quranium.org/Nextgen For more information, please contact:Claire CairnsVP of CommunicationsQuraniumclaire@quranium.org