Olympic Council of Asia OCA Candidacy Eligibility - Raja Randhir Singh Announced

The Olympic Council of Asia Election Committee confirms Randhir Singh is the sole eligible candidate to be nominated for election at the OCA General Assembly.

KUWAIT, OXFORDSHIRE, KUWAIT, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Olympic Council of Asia OCA ) Election Committee can confirm that OCA Acting President Randhir Singh is the sole eligible candidate to be nominated for election at the OCA General Assembly on 8 September 2024. The Election Committee, chaired by Justice Rohinton Nariman, met today to review the CVs and eligibility requirements as per OCA Constitution, the Election Rules and Guidelines, of all nominated candidates submitted by Member NOCs of OCA by 21 July 2024 deadline. The Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Mr Singh who was nominated by the NOC of India and supported by 27 Member NOCs of OCA.The Mongolian Olympic Committee President Mr. Battushig Batbold who was nominated by the NOC of Mongolia was deemed ineligible by the Committee as he does not fulfil the eligibility requirements set out in the OCA Constitution Articles 22.1.2.1 , 22.1.2.2 and 22.1.2.3 that the OCA President must either have served as President of his NOC for at least eight years or served as an OCA EB member for at least eight years and must be supported by 2 NOCs . Subsequently after the meeting the Committee was informed by an email from the Secretary General NOC of Mongolia, that Mr. Batbold has withdrawn his candidate from the President position.The Committee also evaluated all nominations received for the five OCA Zonal Vice Presidents and the five OCA Executive Board members who must each be from a different Zone and be of a different gender to their Zonal Vice President.The following Vice President candidates were deemed eligible by the Election Committee:• East: Mr. Timothy Fok (Hong Kong) and Mr. Battushig Batbold (Mongolia)• Southeast: Dr. Norza Zakaria (Malaysia)• South Asia: HRH Prince Jigyel Wangchuk (Bhutan) and Mr. Maxwell De Silva (Sri Lanka)• Central Zone: Mr. Otabek Umarov (Uzbekistan) and Mr. Sadyr Mamytov (Kyrgyzstan)• West Asia: Dr. Thani Al Kuwari (Qatar)Nominations for the Executive Board Members from all the zones were considered eligible. However, based on Art. 16.2.3 OCA Constitution, in case the General Assembly will elect a male candidate for the position of Vice-President, then the EB Member from that same zone shall be a female, and a male candidate will automatically not be eligible.There were no nominations received from South Asia Zone for the position of Executive Board MemberSource: https://oca.asia/news/5242-raja-randhir-singh-sole-candidate-for-oca-presidency.html