Governor DeSantis Appoints Two to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Denise Grimsley and Alison Hancock to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Denise Grimsley

Grimsley, of Zolfo Springs, is the Chief Executive Officer of The Development Group. Previously, she was elected as a Florida State Senator and a member of the Florida House of Representatives. Grimsley received her Licensed Practical Nurse Certification from South Florida State College and her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Warner University.

Alison Hancock

Hancock, of Sebring, is a Commercial Relationship Manager for SouthState Bank. Active in her community, she is a current member of the United Way of Central Florida Board of Directors and is a former member of the Sebring Noon Rotary. Hancock earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###