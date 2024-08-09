Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,844 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis Appoints Two to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Denise Grimsley and Alison Hancock to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Denise Grimsley
Grimsley, of Zolfo Springs, is the Chief Executive Officer of The Development Group. Previously, she was elected as a Florida State Senator and a member of the Florida House of Representatives. Grimsley received her Licensed Practical Nurse Certification from South Florida State College and her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Warner University.

Alison Hancock
Hancock, of Sebring, is a Commercial Relationship Manager for SouthState Bank. Active in her community, she is a current member of the United Way of Central Florida Board of Directors and is a former member of the Sebring Noon Rotary. Hancock earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor DeSantis Appoints Two to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more