Governor DeSantis Appoints Five to the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Alyssa Foganholi, Julia Musella, and Christine Thompson and the reappointment of David Kenton and Jeffrey Wood to the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.

Alyssa Foganholi

Foganholi is the Assistant Principal at Chesterbrook Academy. Previously, she served as a Lead Teacher at Chesterbrook Academy and a Substitute Teacher at Abundant Life Christian Academy. Foganholi earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Florida Atlantic University.

Julia Musella

Musella is retired and previously served as the Owner of BB International Preschool. She currently serves as the Legislative Chair for the Florida Association for Child Care Management and is a member of the Middle States Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. Musella earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Montclair State University.

Christine Thompson, PhD

Thompson is a Professor and Writing Instructor at Barry University. Previously, she served as a Systems Project Consultant at the Florida Department of Education and is a former Instructor at Florida State University. Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree and doctorate in public administration from Florida State University.

David Kenton, EdD

Kenton is the Dean of Student Services at Broward College and is an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University. Previously, he served as the Associate Director for Academic Retention and Enhancement at Florida State University. Kenton earned his bachelor’s degree and his doctorate in education from Florida State University and his juris doctor from North Carolina Central University.

Jeffrey Wood

Wood is an Attorney at Tripp Scott, P.A. Also, he currently serves as the General Counsel for the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools. Active in his community, he is an Affiliate President with the Statewide Amateur Hockey Association and is a member of the Broward County Bar Association. Wood earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the State University of New York and his juris doctor from Pennsylvania State University.

