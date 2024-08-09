Governor DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Adam Mohammadbhoy as Chair, Denise Marzullo and Christina Riggio to the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County.

Adam Mohammadbhoy

Mohammadbhoy is a Partner at Harllee & Bald, P.A. Active in his community, he is a member of the Manatee County Bar Association and previously was appointed to the Twelfth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and Grievance Committee. He is the recipient of the 2018 “Florida Legal Elite” for Commercial Litigation and was recognized as a 2023 “Florida Super Lawyer” by Florida Trend Magazine. Mohammadbhoy earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Stetson University.

Denise Marzullo

Marzullo is the Chief Executive Officer of the All Star Children’s Foundation. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Duval. She is the recipient of the 2022 “Ultimate Chief Executive Officer” Award and the 2015 “Healthcare Hero Award” from the Jacksonville Business Journal. Marzullo earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University, her master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of North Florida, and her master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

Christina Riggio

Riggio is the National Account Manager for Gilead Sciences. Active in her community, she currently serves as the Board President and Chair for the Pace Center for Girls of Manatee County. Riggio earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the University of South Florida.

