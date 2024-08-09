Governor DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of the Emerald Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Amanda Grandy as Chair, Gretta Barrett, and Sarah Davis to the Early Learning Coalition of the Emerald Coast.

Amanda Grandy

Grandy is a Realtor at Amanda Grandy, PLLC. Active in her community, she currently serves as Treasurer of United for a Good Cause and the Hope Squad and previously served as a member of the Florida Realtors Association Board of Directors. Grandy earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix.

Gretta Barrett

Barrett is a Real Estate Agent for Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast. Active in her community, she is a preschool ministry coordinator for Church on Bayshore and a member of the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. Barrett attended North Georgia Technical College.

Sarah Davis

Davis is a Military and Family Life Counselor at Magellan Federal. Previously, she served as an Outpatient Therapist at Lake View Community Mental Health. Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of West Florida.

