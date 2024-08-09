OSA Weekly Update - 8/9/2024

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

With the news of Governor Walz entering the race for U.S. Vice President, it’s a good time to review the order of succession in Minnesota state government. If the governor is unable to serve, they’d be replaced in this order: Lieutenant Governor, President of the Minnesota Senate, Speaker of the Minnesota House, Secretary of State, State Auditor, and finally State Attorney General. It’s rare to move too far down that list unless there’s an unusual situation. So, if you see that I need to step in as governor from my position as auditor, check the news – something unprecedented is going on.

2. Relief Associations: Annual Renewal Reminder



Every fire relief association must register annually as a nonprofit corporation with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. If a relief association fails to register or to notify the Secretary of State of corporate name or address changes, the Secretary of State may reject the registration and dissolve the relief association’s nonprofit corporation status.

A relief association can learn of its status and complete the registration by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

3. Available: 2024 TIF Training Videos The OSA offered training via webinar for individuals involved in the administration of tax increment financing (TIF). If you missed them or would like to revisit portions, recordings of the "An Introduction to TIF" and "TIF Authority Administrators Training" webinars are now available on the Training Opportunities section of our website. Watch for additional training opportunities in the coming months. If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

Organizations may offer to donate equipment to a city or town’s fire department. Once a piece of equipment is donated it becomes municipal property. The municipality must maintain the equipment and may need to insure the equipment and add it to the municipality’s asset list. As a result, the entity making the donation should work with the municipality to determine whether the donation is one that the municipality wants to accept.

Some organizations may want to donate funds to a municipality’s fire department. Sometimes these donations are solicited by the local fire relief association. The donating entity should be clearly told whether the donation is to the fire relief association or to the municipality. Under Minnesota law, a city or town fire department cannot have its own checking account. The check for the donation should be made payable to either the fire relief association or the municipality. The check should not be made out to the fire department, or confusion may arise over whether the donated funds belong to the fire relief association or the municipality.

If funds are donated to the municipality, the donor may want to provide that the funds may only be used for the fire department. Under Minnesota law, all donations to a municipality must be accepted by the city council or town board with a resolution approved by a two-thirds majority vote. Any conditions placed on the donation by the donor must be documented in the resolution.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.