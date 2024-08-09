Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,843 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bird Celebrates Win in Defending Stabilizing Braces

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a victory in defending stabilizing braces, the firearms attachments designed to help people with disabilities protect themselves by improving safety and accuracy. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response to the federal court of appeals' decision:

“This victory upholds Americans’ constitutional rights and stops the Biden-Harris ATF’s illegal attempt to make millions of law-abiding citizens felons overnight. As Attorney General, I will continue fighting back against the Biden-Harris administration’s aggressive power grabs and to defend Iowans’ constitutional rights.” 

Read the court opinion here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Bird Celebrates Win in Defending Stabilizing Braces

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more