Elimu Informatics Joins the AWS Partner Network and AWS Public Sector Partner Program

EL CERRITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elimu Informatics , a renowned provider of interoperable clinical management solutions and data quality services announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Partner Network, the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to deliver solutions and services for customers. In addition to Partner status, Elimu Informatics has also joined the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, which recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions for government-related and non-profit healthcare and research services around the world.Amazon’s AWS Partner designation underscores Elimu’s commitment to best practices for HIPAA compliance, security, reliability, and operational excellence—a recognition that comes in the midst of the healthcare industry’s accelerating migration to cloud-based software solutions for clinical management, integration and research. At Elimu Informatics we are committed to helping our clients optimize care and research with decision support, data quality and interoperability solutions that support innovation across the continuum.As an APN member, Elimu Informatics joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. As a PSP Program member, Elimu Informatics is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions who have experience supporting government, space, education, and non-profits around the world.For more information, please visit the PSP Program: https://aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/public-sector/ About Elimu Informatics: Elimu Informatics has industry-wide recognition as a leader offering innovative solutions and services for clinical decision support, data quality optimization, interoperability, and software development. Elimu’s Sapphire Apps leverage SMART-on-FHIR interoperability enablers to seamlessly embed clinical management and patient monitoring tools into native electronic health records (EHR) workflow. Sapphire Facets offer insightful clinical decision support tools for clinician management of patient conditions such as hypertension, depression, heart failure, post-op pain, and more. Sapphire Engage enables clinicians to enroll patients in SMS texting protocols so that patients can regularly share data about symptoms, vitals and medication adherence without downloading complicated apps. Patient-generated data is then assembled with relevant EHR data into clinician-friendly, EHR-integrated workflow apps. Elimu Informatics data quality services assist clients with efficient collection and interpretation real-world data (RWD) from electronic health records leveraging United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards.

