Governor Mills Announces More Than $25 Million in Recovery & Resilience Grants to Help Rebuild 39 Maine Communities Following Devastating Winter Storms

MAINE, August 9

August 9, 2024



The funding, proposed by the Governor and authorized by the Legislature, will help municipalities across Maine rebuild to better withstand severe weather in the future

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her Administration is awarding $25.2 million in storm recovery grants to 39 communities across Maine to help them recover and build more resilient infrastructure following last winter's devastating storms.

The grants come from the Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund, created by the Governor and the Legislature in 2021, and are funded by $60 million in State funding that Governor Mills and the Legislature approved through the supplemental budget in May -- the single largest investment in storm recovery by any Administration in Maine history.

The awards will fund municipalities' work to upgrade vital culverts, move or stabilize roads at risk of flooding, strengthen storm drainage infrastructure, and make other improvements to help their communities mitigate the impact of intense storms, flooding, and rising sea levels. Just last month, the Governor cut the ribbon to mark the completion of a major causeway upgrade in Kennebunkport funded through the Maine Infrastructure Adaption Fund.

Examples of projects awarded this round include:

$75,000 to the plantation of Matinicus to adapt a section of Harbor Road and make other improvements to improve the resiliency of the Island's working waterfront.

$200,000 to the city of Lewiston to replace two corrugated metal pipe culverts on River Road to better withstand heavy water flow.

$475,000 to the town of Machiasport to move an exposed portion of Port Road 1,035 feet inland.

$1.05 million to the Norridgewock Water District to enhance the water transmission main that provides water for the entire town.

$3.6 million to the city of Portland to strengthen stormwater infrastructure in the Old Port, resulting in better drainage along the city's working waterfront.

$4 million to the Rumford-Mexico Sewerage District to renovate the existing wastewater pumping station and install a series of floodproofing measures.

A full list of awards is available here (PDF)

A map of award locations is available here (PDF)

"We are working closely with towns and cities to take decisive action that will protect our people, our communities, and our economy from the destructive impacts of climate change," said Governor Janet Mills. "These important awards will help communities across Maine recover from last winter's storms and upgrade their infrastructure so that they are better prepared for the future. From my Administration to the Legislature to municipalities across Maine, this is truly a team effort -- and a crucial one that will make the lives of Maine people better for years to come. I thank them all for their partnership in this important work."

"Severe weather events can wreak havoc on the infrastructure that connects us; this funding will help us rebuild those connections and increase their resiliency for the future," said Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. "The team at the Maine Department of Transportation is excited to work with our colleagues at the state and local levels to provide this support to the communities that have been impacted by these storm events. Investments in infrastructure support the economic opportunities and quality of life that make our state great."

"Maine's climate action plan, Maine Won't Wait, calls for investing in communities to protect vital infrastructure from effects of climate change, such as flooding, rising sea levels, and extreme storms," said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and co-chair of the Maine Climate Council. "Last winter's storm impacts highlight the urgency of taking action to protect vulnerable infrastructure and these grant awards highlight the state's commitment to supporting actions to address climate impacts, in partnership with Maine communities."

"MMA was pleased to learn that a diverse group of towns and cities received recovery and resilience grants," said Catherine Conlow, Maine Municipal Association Executive Director. "These powerful storms do not discriminate when it comes to destruction shouldered by our communities, and as a result nor should the aid available to help Maine's towns and cities recover. Governor Mills' dedication to helping communities of all geographic sizes and populations is greatly appreciated."

"The Norridgewock Water District is extremely grateful to be receiving this Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund Grant to relocate the critical transition main under Upper Main Street," said Robbie Bickford, Board Chairman of the Norridgewock Water District. "This grant funding will allow relocation of the main away from the failing embankment of the Kennebec River, increasing the resiliency of the water supply for both domestic water and fire protection. As we are all aware, climate resilience of critical infrastructure is paramount as severe storms and flooding become more prevalent, but without these grant funds, a project of this scale would be unrealistic for our small community."

"This grant will help the Rumford-Mexico Sewer District improve storm and flood resilience at the Dix Avenue pump station. As the facility stands now, future floods could catastrophically damage the station and disrupt the essential operation of wastewater collection system infrastructure that residents and businesses in Mexico, Rumford, and Dixfield rely on," said Roland Arsenault, Superintendent of the Rumford-Mexico Sewer District. "The long-overdue upgrade supported by this grant will benefit the three communities served by the upstream wastewater collection system and ensure that the District is able to help protect the Androscoggin River's water quality and environment well into the future."

In April, the Governor and Legislature approved $60 million in storm relief to help Maine working waterfronts, communities, and businesses recover from recent storms and become more resilient to future severe weather.

Of this funding, the Governor announced last month that her Administration had awarded 68 Maine working waterfronts a total of $21.2 million in grants from the funding to support their recovery and rebuilding. Yesterday, she also announced that her Administration will distribute nearly $6 million in Business Recovery and Resilience Fund grants to help 108 businesses and organizations impacted by severe weather increase their resilience to future storms, with a second round of grants to come.

The Mills Administration is awarding the funding today -- August 9, 2024 -- the first day it is available to distribute by law.

The Maine Infrastructure Adaptation Fund provides one-time grants for significant infrastructure adaptation, repair and improvements that support public safety, protection of essential community assets, and long-term infrastructure resiliency. The Fund was a recommendation of the state's climate action plan, Maine Won't Wait, to support community efforts to build climate resilience in Maine.

The work of rebuilding in a more resilient way comes as a new commission, established by the Governor earlier this year, is traveling across Maine to develop the State's first plan for long-term infrastructure resilience.

The 24-member commission is engaged with communities, industries, and organizations across Maine to understand challenges following storms, identify and bridge gaps in resources like funding, financing, and insurance, how to improve the resilience of energy systems, propose new approaches to improve disaster recovery and response, and strengthen resilience supports at the state, regional, and local levels.