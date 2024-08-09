Requesting a Disaster Declaration to Help Recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul today requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support the ongoing recovery efforts of communities impacted by the severe weather that occurred on July 10 and 11. If granted by the federal government, this declaration would provide federal funding for Cortland, Essex, Hamilton, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties to cover debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure. New York continues to work with impacted localities to gather eligible damages to potentially support a request to the Small Business Administration for low interest loans.

“Our State witnessed an unprecedented number of tornadoes, heavy rains, and damaging winds in July that caused extensive damage throughout Central New York and the North Country,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, I’m requesting a Major Disaster Declaration that would unlock further federal assistance to support our ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers recover as communities continue to deal with the fallout of this historic weather event.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments, tribes and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Following a disaster, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' (DHSES) Office of Disaster Recovery Programs works directly with counterparts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and impacted local governments to assess damages caused by, and costs related to, the disaster. Once these assessments are complete, FEMA validates whether the State and impacted counties have reached the required federal damage thresholds for a Major Disaster Declaration.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The weather in July ran the gamut from extreme heat to damaging wind with multiple tornadoes, to excessive rain and its associated flooding. At Governor Hochul’s direction State agencies were there to help our local government partners respond to communities in need. Our team is committed to working to ensure those impacted are able to access the federal recovery funding they deserve.”

In advance of the storm, Governor Hochul directed State agencies to ready emergency response assets and stay in real-time communication with local governments to monitor weather impacts and respond to requests for assistance. After the storms, Governor Kathy Hochul announced up to $11 million in emergency assistance for eligible homeowners and municipalities in seven counties impacted by a series of severe weather events from July 10 through July 16.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

