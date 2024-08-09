MDC holding Basic Kayaking classes in September and October at Creve Coeur Lake

Body

CREVE COEUR, Mo.— With the promise of crisp air and an ever-changing palate of colors, autumn in the Show-Me-State is one of the best seasons to do anything outdoors—and taking a kayak for a spin is no exception.

Kayaking is more popular than ever. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help people discover kayaking by offering Basic Kayaking programs for new paddlers at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Creve Coeur. MDC will hold classes on two days this fall: Thursday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 2, with morning and afternoon sessions each day. All classes are identical so participants should choose based on their date and time preference.

These programs will enable participants to learn about paddling equipment, paddling safety, and how to paddle a kayak on a lake. All equipment will be provided.

The Basic Kayaking classes are free, however online preregistration is required using the following links:

Participants should meet near the Taco Bell Pavilion on the southeast side of Creve Coeur Lake. Attendees must be at least 11 years old and be able to swim to participate in this event. All participants should be prepared to get wet. Closed toe shoes are required. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park is located on Marine Drive, off the Creve Coeur Expressway (Highway 141).

