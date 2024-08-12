Castor Launches 'Castor for Impact Program' to Advance Health Equity in Clinical Research

Innovative Program Offers Discounted or Free Access to Clinical Trial Tech, Empowering Underserved Research Areas and Early-Stage Biotech & Medtech Companies

Castor for Impact extends our commitment to accessible, evidence-based medicine. We're leveraging our platform to support underserved communities and innovative research globally.” — Dr. Derk Arts, CEO of Castor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castor, a leading provider of clinical trial technology solutions, today announced the launch of its "Castor for Impact Program". This initiative offers discounted or free access to Castor's Essentials clinical trial technology package (consisting of Electronic Data Capture (EDC), web-based Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), and online training and support) for eligible institutions and businesses, aiming to enhance health equity and extend human health span.

The Castor for Impact Program targets organizations conducting research in Preventive Medicine, neglected tropical diseases, public health issues in underserved communities, women's health, and ultra-rare diseases. It also supports academic institutions running trials with limited funding and smaller, early-stage biotech and medical device companies that need to run cost-effective trials.

Bridging the Gap in Clinical Research:

"After supporting 100s of COVID studies pro-bono, it was time to broaden our scope and leverage Castor's platform to support all communities and innovations that need help fighting the global disease burden," said Dr. Derk Arts, CEO of Castor. "The Castor for Impact Program is our commitment to making evidence-based medicine more accessible."

This program contributes directly to Castor's vision of extending the human health span and increasing health equity through innovative technology and effective data utilization. Castor aims to accelerate research in underserved areas by providing access to advanced clinical trial tools and democratize access to cutting-edge technology.

Key Features of the Program:

+ Discounted or free access to Castor Essentials clinical trial technology package

+ Support for academic institutions, early-stage biotech and medical device companies, and organizations focused on neglected diseases and underserved communities

+ Streamlined application process for quick eligibility check and approval

Impact on Clinical Research:

The Castor for Impact Program is expected to significantly reduce barriers to entry for crucial research projects that often struggle with funding and resources. By providing access to Castor's technology, the program aims to improve data collection, management, and analysis capabilities for these vital studies.

Interested organizations can check their eligibility and apply for the program through the Castor website.

About Castor:

Castor is dedicated to advancing medical research by empowering researchers with high-quality, user-friendly software. Our products include Castor EDC, Castor ePRO, Castor eCOA, Castor eConsent, and Castor SMS, each designed to enhance data collection, improve patient engagement, and ensure compliance with regulations.

