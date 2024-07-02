HealthVerity and Castor launch partnership to seamlessly incorporate RWD throughout the clinical trial lifecycle

Synchronizing state-of-the-art eConsent platform with the nation’s largest fully interoperable and research-ready data ecosystem to advance the science.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, and Castor, a leading provider of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline the synchronization of clinical trial and real-world data throughout the clinical research stages.

This patient-centric solution uses Castor’s all-in-one eConsent platform to seamlessly capture patient consent and the personally identifiable information (PII) needed to de-identify patients and synchronize them to their RWD without any additional burden on clinical trial sites, even managing re-consents as needed. The customizable and flexible platform educates patients on how their RWD will be used and their privacy protected, allowing the patient to easily manage their informed consent.

Once consent and PII is captured, HealthVerity Identity Manager assigns trial participants a universal identifier or token, known as a HealthVerity ID (HVID), which serves as a single source of truth, allowing researchers to easily discover and match patient’s to their RWD across sources, synchronizing it with clinical trial data in a fully HIPAA-compliant and privacy certified manner.

This process makes clinical trial participants instantly interoperable with the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem and HealthVerity Marketplace, where investigators can explore novel RWD sources and build custom patient cohorts in real time to discover and exchange transaction-level, research-ready RWD with ease.

This end-to-end solution allows investigators to continue to track patient permissions to ensure compliance and be able to leverage research-ready RWD at any time throughout the clinical trial to: enhance eligibility screening, contextualize findings during the trial, continue monitoring patients traditionally lost to follow up, conduct long-term follow up for ongoing safety and efficacy studies without additional burden on the patients.

“This partnership empowers life science organizations to realize the full potential of real-world data and generate the real-world evidence needed to advance healthcare,” said Andrew Kress, HealthVerity CEO. “It also enhances our patient journey software solution, HealthVerity FLOW, a modular 21 CFR 11-certified SaaS solution that offers unparalleled patient identity resolution, while maintaining privacy compliance and governing patient permissions and data usage rights for the efficient discovery and exchange of a near limitless combination of real-world data at a record pace.”

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com.

About Castor

Castor is dedicated to making a lasting impact on evidence-based medicine with our innovative, patient-centric clinical trial platform. With human-centered design we enable researchers to conduct global, inclusive and diverse clinical trials. Castor leverages an API-first approach to ensure efficient study data collection and integration of complex real world data sets. With our plug-and-play modules researchers can effortlessly launch a trial with just a few clicks. Our robust, cloud-native platform guarantees maximum security and scalability, providing reliable service delivery. Ultimately, our vision is to improve health equity and extend the human healthspan by revolutionizing clinical trials.

HealthVerity Contact:

Colleen Stoker

cstoker@healthverity.com

Castor Contact