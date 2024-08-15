Join ITAVTFOC for an Evening of Honor: Hunger Village Awards 2024

ITAVTFOC is hosting the Hunger Village Awards 2024 in November 2024 to honor local organizations combating hunger and food insecurity.

ESSINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It Takes A Village To Feed One Child (ITAVTFOC) is proud to announce the Hunger Village Awards 2024, an evening dedicated to honoring local organizations that tirelessly address hunger and food insecurity in our communities. This prestigious event will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at 99 Wanamaker Ave, Essington, PA 19029.

The evening will begin with networking and dinner, followed by opening remarks from the ITAVTFOC Executive Director. A panel discussion on hunger and food insecurity will provide insightful perspectives, and a guest artist will perform. The highlight of the evening will be the awards presentations, recognizing the remarkable efforts of organizations making a significant impact in our community. The event will conclude with closing remarks and additional networking opportunities.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Lazaretto Ballroom - 99 Wanamaker Ave, Essington, PA 19029

Dress Code: Semi-formal or formal

Tickets: Get Tickets Here!

Join us for a night of celebration and recognition, featuring a dinner buffet and bar, live DJ, and hosted by the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. Free parking is available for all attendees.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Various sponsorship packages are available, offering benefits such as logo placement on promotional materials, reserved seating, and opportunities for public recognition. Sponsors will also receive pre-event publicity through e-marketing, the ITAVTFOC website, and social media channels. For detailed information on sponsorship levels and benefits, please visit our website.

About ITAVTFOC (It Takes A Village To Feed One Child)

Led by founder Mark Wainwright, ITAVTFOC has grown to become one of the largest state sponsoring organizations for the Child and Adult Care Food Program with the United States Department of Agriculture, providing over 125,000 meals and snacks per month to multiple child care centers throughout multiple low income disadvantaged communities in PA. Our programs provide healthy and nutritious meals and snacks made fresh daily by Sous Chefs along with other valuable resources, services, and community food programs. In 2017, the 501 C-3 non-profit started in a primary residence and now employs 7 staff members, in a large office suite in King of Prussia PA, with an annual multi-million dollar budget, U.S. based. Visit http://www.itavtfoc.org/ for more information.

