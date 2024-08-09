Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $8 Million to Support Roadway and Transit Infrastructure in Miami Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $8 million to Miami-Dade County through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support roadway infrastructure at Miami Freedom Park. The JGGF award will help expand business opportunities in the park and create more than 1,800 jobs.

“Today’s award will significantly boost job creation and attract businesses to South Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This investment in roadway and transit infrastructure will ensure a greater capacity of people can travel efficiently through Miami as new projects like the Miami Freedom Park reach completion.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we have focused on projects that help communities unlock the best of their vision for job creation and potential to remain communities that continue to attract the envy of the world,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This project is exactly that, and it represents a tremendous vision for high tech job growth, and the community-focused investments and partnerships of Inter Miami F.C.”

The JGGF will fund transit infrastructure to provide increased access and capacity to businesses wanting to move into the park.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

