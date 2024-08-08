McGann Playground Reopen

Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods in Hyde Park on Monday, August 5, to cut the ribbon on improvements to McGann Playground. The celebration marks the completion of $941,000 renovation to revitalize the park, including new play equipment, walking and trike paths, and water splash pad.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our Parks Department, I’m proud to say that this is the fifth park we are cutting the ribbon on in Boston this summer!” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Spaces like this are part of what makes Boston home. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in revitalizing this fantastic playground and community space.”

The renovated McGann playground includes colorful new play equipment for children both 2-5 and 5-12 years old, a new splash pad, swing set, and a trike track. The playground also includes a renovated fence and gate, new benches and picnic tables, a drinking fountain and water bottle filler, and dog waste disposable bag station.

McGann Playground was designed by G2 Collaborative and construction was completed by Fleming Bros Inc. The project budget included $80,000 for design and $941,000 for construction.

“These investments reflect our commitment to activating our parks and creating vibrant, inclusive spaces where residents of all ages can come together to play,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “We’re so grateful to all of the residents who took part in our community meetings, especially to the students at Sumner Elementary who helped vote on which play equipment they liked best.”

The design and development of McGann Playground were driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in summer 2021. Neighbors shared many ideas such as a dog waste bag station to help keep the lawn area clean for picnics and play. Play equipment was chosen specifically based on the feedback of children in the neighborhood at in-person design meetings in the park.

For more information, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505.

