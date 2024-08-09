Submit Release
Christi Reeves Tasker for Republican State Committeewoman for Miami-Dade GOP endorseed by Veterans For America First

VFAF issued endorsement of Christi Tasker for Republican State Committeewoman for Miami-Dade GOP announced Elizabeth Helgelien director of communications

The reason I serve on the political battlefront is not for me; it's for the People our Veterans have fought so hard to save our country. ”
— Christi Reeves Tasker
MIAMI , FLORIDA , USA , August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump - grassroots national

VFAF is announcing the endorsement of Christi Reeves Tasker for Republican State Committeewoman for Miami-Dade GOP , election to be held August 20th , 2024.

Christi Tasker (born January 7, 1976), also known as Christi Reeves Tasker, is a versatile American business entrepreneur, angel investor, product designer, leader, social media marketer, public speaker, influencer, artist, interior designer, and constitutional rights advocate. With a diverse range of skills and expertise in the business world, Tasker has made a significant impact in various industries and lives including manufacturing, marketing, television, small business & brand consulting. For more information visit https://christi4miami.com/

In other VFAF news:

VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look : https://x.com/VFAFWarroom

Veterans for America First , VFAF Veterans for Trump is releasing a "Trump" related documentary on 9-1-24 carried by SalemNOW studios.

The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the independent grassroots campaign collation. https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669


" VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement " official film trailer by Veterans for America First

