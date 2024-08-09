Submit Release
Journalists must not be “exploited as investigative shortcuts” by police, says NUJ

The union has written to the National Police Chiefs’ Council saying attempts by police forces to strong-arm photographers and videographers into handing over images is an affront to media freedom and puts their safety at risk.

Following reports that South Yorkshire Police has demanded a photographer hand over images taken during the rioting in Rotherham, threatening a court order if the request is not complied with, the NUJ has written to remind the National Police Chiefs’ Council that journalists will not be exploited as investigative shortcuts.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “In a week of widespread public order disturbances and violence, we have seen worrying cases of reporters and photographers targeted in crude attempts to stymie and thwart their legitimate journalistic work. We have made clear calls on employers and the police to ensure that media teams on the ground are able to work without interference and in safety.

 “Any attempts by police forces to strong-arm photographers and videographers into handing over images is both an affront to media freedom and a strategy that will only serve to further erode the safety of journalists working in challenging circumstances to ensure the public is kept informed on issues of vital public interest. Journalists will not be exploited as investigative shortcuts by the police.

 “As the NUJ’s representative on the UK government’s National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, I have also made representations to DCMS to make clear the union’s concerns. That committee – which includes stakeholders from across the industry, police and prosecutorial services – has a collective responsibility to do its upmost to ensure journalists can work safely and free from interference. There is already clear rhetoric amongst those on the far-right peddling lies about the motivation of media workers and making threats against journalists. In that context it is absolutely critical that the rights and integrity of reporters and photographers are respected and not further undermined by the actions of the police.

“As well as deploying their duty of care to staff and freelances when it comes to safety in the field, news outlets must also be mindful of that obligation when it comes to editorial decisions about how their material is used.

“Any NUJ member who faces any demands or threats by the police will be supported by the union and should approach us immediately for assistance.”

