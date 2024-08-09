Global Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitreoretinal surgery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of retinal disorders, aging population, advancements in surgical techniques, risen diabetic population, patient preference for minimally invasive surgery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vitreoretinal surgery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continuous growth in aging demographics, increasing burden of retinal diseases, advancements in surgical instrumentation, growing diabetes epidemic, expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market

Growing incidences of eye disorders are expected to propel the growth of the vitreoretinal surgery device market going forward. Eye disorders refer to non-neoplastic or neoplastic disorders that affect the eye. Vitreoretinal surgery devices are used to treat eye diseases such as macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetes-related retinopathy, glaucoma, and retinal detachment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vitreoretinal surgery devices market include Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, MedOne Surgical Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Peregrine Surgical Group Pvt. Ltd.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the vitreoretinal surgery device market. Companies operating in the vitreoretinal surgery device market are working on new product innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Photocoagulation Lasers, Illumination Devices, Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Probes, Vitreoretinal Packs, Other Products

2) By Surgery: Anterior Vitreoretinal Surgery, Posterior Vitreoretinal Surgery

3) By Application: Diabetic Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment, Macular Hole, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vitreoretinal surgery devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the vitreoretinal surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market Definition

Vitreoretinal surgery devices are specialized medical instruments that have typically incorporated a peristaltic pump, a venturi pump, or a combination of both to manage fluids. It is used for the removal of core vitrectomy, membrane cutting, and hyaloid and vitreous bases. These vitreoretinal surgical instruments feature improved flow control and less retinal traction.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vitreoretinal surgery devices market size, vitreoretinal surgery devices market drivers and trends, vitreoretinal surgery devices market major players, vitreoretinal surgery devices competitors' revenues, vitreoretinal surgery devices market positioning, and vitreoretinal surgery devices market growth across geographies. The vitreoretinal surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

