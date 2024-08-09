New CBS Taskforce rids the streets of illicit tobacco

Release date: 08/08/24

More than $80,000 worth of illicit tobacco is off the streets, as a result of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s tough new approach to the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes.

The Malinauskas Government has invested an additional $16 million to create a dedicated taskforce within Consumer and Business Services (CBS) to crack down on this growing illegal trade, with the Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs and her agency assuming responsibility for licensing and enforcement of tobacco and vapes on July 1.

As a result, there are more inspectors out enforcing compliance with licensing and sale of tobacco and vaping products regulations in South Australia to stamp out criminal activity.

Since July 1, CBS has inspected more than 130 premises across metropolitan Adelaide and carried out a series of raids in Adelaide’s north-east, seizing more than 75,000 illicit cigarettes and more than 20 kilograms of illegal tobacco products including pouches of tobacco and shisha valued at more than $80,000.

Investigations are continuing and CBS is now considering enforcement options including prosecutions and fines.

The regulator is continuing to assess and investigate a number of leads and will continue to work with authorities locally and nationally to tackle the illicit tobacco and vape trade.

To report illegal tobacco or vape dealers, visit www.cbs.sa.gov.au/tobacco

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to tackle the significant public health threat posed by illicit tobacco and vapes and the criminals who sell them.

We are taking the fight directly to those dodgy sellers and these raids show just how high a priority this is for our government.

These raids are just the beginning and since assuming responsibility, I have wasted no time in getting inspectors out to get these illicit products off the streets.

Attributable to Commissioner for Consumer Affairs Martyn Campbell

The sale of illicit tobacco and vapes is a significant public health risk and it really is a whole of community issue.

I’d urge anyone who is aware of an illicit operator to reach out to us – tips can be made anonymously via the CBS website.

It’s still early days and we are continuing to gather intelligence as we plan our next steps.

However, we are committed to making a difference, and these raids should put illicit dealers on notice.