Historic British & Irish Lions match already a win one month out

With less than a month to go, until the British & Irish Lions take on a combined Australian and New Zealand team in an historic clash at Adelaide Oval, excitement is building in Adelaide as the city’s hotels, restaurants and pubs are preparing for an influx of interstate and international rugby fans in July.

An estimated 15,000 interstate and overseas visitors are expected in Adelaide to witness one of the most famous sporting teams in the world play on Saturday, July 12.

Hotel forward bookings in the city are more than double the same time last year, with fans being urged to secure their tickets, accommodation, and hospitality reservations for the game.

Latest forward data for hotel occupancy across metropolitan Adelaide for 11-12 July is at 73 and 80 per cent respectively, which is up from 37 and 39 per cent at the same time last year.

To mark less than one month to go until the game, the new jersey design to be worn by the AUNZ Invitational XV was unveiled in Adelaide today.

The AUNZ Invitational XV is the first to feature stars from both Australia and New Zealand since 1989 and will be led by Queensland and incoming Wallabies Head Coach Les Kiss.

The British & Irish Lions combines the best rugby players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. The players tour Australia every 12 years but have not played in Adelaide since 1888.

The marquee match-up against Australia and New Zealand will be the final tour game before the Lions’ three-test series against the Wallabies beginning a week later.

The sides represent two of South Australia’s key international tourism markets. The United Kingdom is currently the State’s largest international market for visitation, with 58,000 visitors to South Australia in the year to December 2024 – contributing $116 million to the visitor economy - while New Zealand contributes $82 million annually.

Fans will enjoy a four-day rugby festival, including a golf day with Wallabies and Lions legends at Kooyonga, a business networking event, darts tournament featuring Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock, and a free outdoor live site at the Adelaide Convention Centre for rugby fans to experience all the colour and fun of the clash.

The British & Irish Lions match at Adelaide Oval adds to South Australia’s blockbuster major events, which will see visitors also experience the innovative winter festival, Illuminate Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

This will be the first time the British & Irish Lions have visited South Australia since 1888, 137 years ago.

With one month to go, hotel forward bookings in the city are more than double the same time last year and we expect our restaurants, pubs and cafes to be packed with fans from all over Australia and the world.

An anticipated 52,000 people are expected to sell-out Adelaide Oval, while more fans fill local hotels, restaurants, bars, and pubs.

With the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, as well as New Zealand and Australia hitting the pitch, the British & Irish Lions match is set to help drive visitation from some of the State’s key international markets.

The last Australian Tour by the Lions in 2013 attracted an estimated 30-40,000 British and Irish supporters, generating an estimated $150 million for the Australian economy.

The United Kingdom is currently the State’s largest international tourism market for visitors, with 58,000 visitors to South Australia in the year to December 2024 – contributing $116 million to the visitor economy. New Zealand is also a key international market for the State, contributing $82 million annually.

We are all looking forward to seeing a sea of red and gold throughout the city for the historic clash next month.

Attributable to Phil Waugh, CEO Rugby Australia

From world-class rugby to darts, golf and vibrant live sites, Adelaide will experience the best of our great global game in July.

It has been 12 years since Australia last hosted the Lions and the sense of excitement and anticipation from British and Irish fans as well as those here at home is at all-time high levels.

The highlight of the week in Adelaide will undoubtedly be the historic AUNZ XV Invitational XV match against the Lions at the Adelaide Oval on July 12, which will feature stars from six different Test nations in the one clash.

The game will be celebrated with a week of events across Adelaide that will stir the passion and heighten the excitement of the tens of thousands of fans from Britain, Ireland and Australia who will be in Adelaide for the week.