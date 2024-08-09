Vitrectomy Devices Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Vitrectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vitrectomy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2023 to $1.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early challenges in adoption, clinical research and evidence, limited treatment options, manual control and precision, early adoption in specialized cases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vitrectomy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on value-based healthcare, demand for cost-effective solutions, patient preference for advanced treatments, regulatory support and approvals, market penetration in emerging economies.

Growth Driver Of The Vitrectomy Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of visual impairment is expected to propel the growth of the vitrectomy device market going forward. Visual impairment is a condition in which a person's ability to see is compromised to the point where it affects their daily activities. The increasing prevalence of visual impairment is mostly driven by the aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and poor lifestyles, where vitrectomy devices are commonly used to treat a range of eye conditions that can lead to visual impairment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vitrectomy devices market include Alcon Inc., Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Beaver-Visitec International Holdings Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Major companies operating in the vitrectomy devices market are developing ophthalmic surgery systems to gain a competitive edge in the market. Ophthalmic surgery systems refer to comprehensive and integrated surgical platforms designed for various eye-related procedures, including those involving the retina and cataracts.

Segments:

1) By Products: Vitrectomy Machines, Vitrectomy Packs, Photocoagulation Lasers, Illumination Devices

2) By Surgery Approach: Posterior Or Pars Plana Vitrectomy, Anterior Vitrectomy

3) By Applications: Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Detachment, Macular Hole, Vitreous Hemorrhage, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vitrectomy devices market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global vitrectomy devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the vitrectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Vitrectomy Devices Market Definition

Vitrectomy devices refer to surgical instruments used to perform a vitrectomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves removing the vitreous gel from the eye. The vitreous gel is the transparent, jelly-like material that lines the area in the eye between the lens and the retina. It is commonly used to treat a variety of eye conditions, including retinal detachments, and vitreous hemorrhages.

