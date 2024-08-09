Voters advised to pay attention to voting guidelines for Sunday election

MACAU, August 9 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election called for the more than 6,200 eligible voters to present themselves for the election on Sunday (11 August) to choose members for the Chief Executive Election Committee.

Voters should familiarise themselves with the correct voting procedures for the election, and pay attention to other guidelines relating to election day and the casting of their ballot.

In addition, the campaigning period for those seeking seats on the Chief Executive Election Committee will end at midnight on Friday (9 August). Once the campaigning period ends, candidates and associated individuals are not allowed – from Saturday (10 August) onwards – to engage in any campaign propaganda, or there would be risk of penalties.

The Electoral Affairs Commission issued a reminder for all voters to pay attention to the following matters when exercising their voting rights:

1. Voters should confirm their designated polling station. There are seven polling stations distributed among three polling venues:

Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion (Industrial, commercial, and financial sector; and educational sub-sector)

Macao Forum (Professional sub-sector, sports sub-sector, and social service sub-sector)

Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional (Culture sub-sector and labour sub-sector)

Voters can either refer to their polling advisory notice, issued by the Electoral Affairs Commission; or enquire via the “Macao One Account” service; or view the Chief Executive Election website to find out the location of their designated polling station;

2. Polling stations will be open from 9am to 6pm on Sunday;

3. Voters must bring their actual identification card with them in order to vote. Help will be available if needed at the assistance centre within each polling venue;

4. To facilitate the electronic counting of votes, voters must use the designated pens provided by the Electoral Affairs Commission, which will be made available inside each polling booth. Voters are required to mark the ballot paper in the square corresponding to the name of their preferred candidate, by using the symbol "▄";

5. If a voter accidentally marks, stains, or damages the ballot paper, they should first place the ballot paper in an envelope within the polling booth, then return it to the polling station executive committee, and exchange it for a new one;

6. A ballot paper would be considered invalid, if marked with a pen other than the designated pen, or if marked in a manner other than with the designated mark “▄”. If a voter marked the ballot paper with either a “✓,” “X,” or “＋”symbol; or the ballot were either: torn; altered; showed unauthorised marks – including the voter writing anything on the ballot paper –; or if the number of marks placed on the ballot paper exceeded the number of candidates available for the corresponding sector or sub-sector, it would be considered invalid;

7. After marking their ballot paper, each voter must place it in an envelope within the polling booth, for reasons of confidentiality. Upon leaving the booth, they should immediately deposit the envelope containing the ballot paper into the ballot box. They must not take the ballot paper out of the polling station;

8. Unless there is prior approval from the Electoral Affairs Commission, the use of mobile phones, other communication devices, sound recording equipment, photography gear or video recording devices is strictly prohibited in the polling stations. Also prohibited is any attempt to photograph or record via video one’s own ballot or that of another person. Any violations of that rule might constitute a criminal offence;

9. A voter must not disclose his or her choice or voting intention within a 100-metre radius of the polling station or buildings hosting polling stations. Any violation might lead to a maximum fine equivalent to 20 days of a standard per-day penalty. No one is entitled to use any pretext to try to force a voter to disclose his or her vote or voting intention. Anyone attempting to do so would risk being imprisoned for up to six months.