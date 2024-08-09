Ace Therapeutics Unveils Next-Generation Drug Delivery Technologies for Glaucoma

Ace Therapeutics is proud to announce the unveiling of its cutting-edge drug delivery system development services for the treatment of glaucoma.

Ace Therapeutics is a preclinical contract research provider engaged in metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and parasites, neurological disorders, ophthalmic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and immune system diseases. To help pharmaceutical partners and academic institutions overcome the challenges of low bioavailability and unsustainable drug release in drug formations for glaucoma, Ace Therapeutics is proud to announce the unveiling of its cutting-edge drug delivery system development services for the treatment of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is a serious eye condition that affects millions of people worldwide, causing vision loss and blindness if left untreated. Current treatment for glaucoma focuses on reducing intraocular pressure to slow down the progression of the disease and prevent visual field loss. Common drugs for lowering intraocular pressure in glaucoma include adrenergic modulators, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and prostaglandin analogs. Unfortunately, existing drug formulations for glaucoma often have low bioavailability and inconsistent drug release rates. Therefore, there is a need for the development of new drug delivery systems for glaucoma to address these shortcomings.

As a CRO company with a wide range of services in basic research, drug development, and preclinical studies, Ace Therapeutics can assist researchers in developing convenient, safe, and effective sustained-release drug delivery systems for the efficient treatment of glaucoma. By utilizing next-generation technologies such as nanoparticles, in-situ gel, hydrogel, and dendrimer, Ace Therapeutics' drug delivery systems can improve drug efficacy, optimize treatment outcomes, and minimize side effects.

Ace Therapeutics’ scientists help researchers break down the barriers of low bioavailability and unsustainable drug release in glaucoma treatment. The company is developing a broad range of liposomes, hydrogel as well as nanoparticles for ocular drug delivery. These delivery systems aim to greatly enhance drug bioavailability and precisely control the release in drug formulations. Ace Therapeutics is also actively collaborating with drug designers in investigating innovative ways of getting different formulations of drugs. Ultimately, these next-generation drug delivery technologies aim to translate the scientific progress underpinning the innovative new modalities into clinical benefits for glaucoma patients.

By offering innovative solutions for glaucoma drug development, Ace Therapeutics stands with pharmaceutical and healthcare providers to bring these groundbreaking treatments to market as soon as possible. For more information about Ace Therapeutics and its new drug delivery system development for glaucoma, please visit www.acetherapeutics.com/glaucoma/.

