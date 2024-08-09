RCP publishes new guidance on educational and career support for locally employed doctors (LEDs) and international medical graduates (IMGs)

Led by RCP elected councillor Professor Partha Kar, this new college guidance for doctors and employers sets out five key messages:

This is a rapidly growing group of doctors in the NHS.

There is no such thing as a ‘non-training’ doctor. Employers must do more to support LEDs.

IMGs new to the NHS need extra support.

The RCP is committed to supporting SAS, LED and IMG physicians.

Today’s guidance, published during South Asian Heritage Month, is accompanied by a blog from the winner of the 2024 RCP Turner-Warwick lecturer scheme (see 'Notes to editors') for the West Midlands region, Dr Roopa Chopra, who said:

‘If I had a magic wand, I would ensure that all NHS trusts and health boards are able to provide support to IMGs when they come to work in the UK, especially as this has been clearly shown to improve NHS performance and patient care.’

Senior censor and vice president for education and training, Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as RCP president said:

‘I am proud that the RCP is leading the way by producing this guidance to support our IMG and locally employed colleagues. The NHS owes so much to the ideas of those with different experiences – we can learn so much from each other. That’s why it’s so important that all doctors, irrespective of their background or training pathway, should have equity of access to educational opportunities, career support and supervision.’

Professor Partha Kar, RCP elected councillor said:

‘The RCP owes much of its history to colleagues from across the globe – and to those who came to the UK to work alongside us in the NHS, and like all doctors, IMGs deserve career progression. As an IMG myself, I have been fortunate to receive plenty of support, advice and kindness from the system – and I hope that this guidance helps others to benefit too.’

Dr Emma Mitchell, RCP associate global director for IMGs said:

‘To be able to deliver high quality care to the diverse populations the NHS serves, it is important we recognise the contributions of IMGs and provide the environment and structures to support integration and to enable development and career progression. To this regard, the RCP hopes that this document provides useful recommendations for supporting our LED and IMG colleagues.'