Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA) Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting

Description

The Philippines’ Department of Finance (DOF), in partnership with the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA), led by the Netherlands and Indonesia as co-chairs, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), NDC Partnership, and the World Bank (WB), is hosting the Regional Meeting of the CFMCA on 27–28 August 2024 at ADB headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

This two-day regional meeting will bring together ministries of finance from the Asia and the Pacific region to discuss crucial topics, including the role of finance ministries in the nationally determined contribution (NDC) 2025 process, adaptation and resilience, nature finance, and national transition plans.

Program

27 August, Day 1 – Deputies Meeting

Exchange on good practices and common challenges on engaging finance ministries in NDCs and mobilizing finance for adaptation and resilience

The first day will focus on facilitating peer-to-peer exchange and sharing good practices and common challenges. This will be done by members and institutional partners through a deep-dive on the role of ministries of finance in NDC development and fiscal planning for adaptation and resilience.

Side Event: Launch and inaugural meeting of the ASEAN Climate Finance Policy Platform

The launch and inaugural meetings of the ASEAN Climate Finance Policy Platform (announced during the ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting 2024) will bring together senior officials from ASEAN ministries of finance. This session will introduce the platform, discuss its benefits, and outline the proposed working arrangements.

Side Event: Get to know the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action

The side event is an opportunity to learn more about the work of CFMCA and how prospective member countries and institutional partners can join the coalition.

28 August, Day 2 – Deputies Meeting

Interactive sessions on nature finance and national transition plans

The second day will feature a plenary discussion on innovative mechanisms for nature finance and an interactive workshop on national transition plans. Members and institutional partners will have the opportunity to engage in these discussions.

Objectives

The regional meeting seeks to achieve the following objectives:

Raise awareness among government and non-government stakeholders in the Asia and the Pacific about the CFMCA as a venue for advocating and amplifying positions on climate finance policies and tools that can advance climate action and socioeconomic development in the region.

Support peer-to-peer exchanges between CFMCA member country deputies, as well as knowledge sharing between representatives from CFMCA member countries and countries in Asia and the Pacific that are not members of the Coalition.

Activate CFMCA workstreams and identify follow-up deliverables across the six Helsinki Principles as well as three supplementary areas of nature, transition finance, and adaptation.

Kickstart additional events in the region that are either formally hosted by the CFMCA or closely related to the CFMCA’s mandate, such as the ASEAN Climate Finance Policy Platform.

Target participants

Selected government agencies, climate and finance experts, developing member countries, senior officials from ASEAN ministries of finance.

How to register

Open to selected participants only

Event organizers / partners