St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile LOCATED

On August 08, 2024 at approximately 1518 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ariana Schulz (17) is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, Robert Steele (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Schulz or Steele at this time.