St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile LOCATED
** NEWS RELEASE UPDATE **
Both individuals have been located and are home safe. Please see original news release below.
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St Albans Barracks
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2024 at 1518 hours
LOCATION: Church Rd., Fairfield, VT
MISSING PERSON: Ariana Schulz
On August 08, 2024 at approximately 1518 hours The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Ariana Schulz (17) is believed to have run away with her boyfriend, Robert Steele (17). Troopers have been unable to locate Schulz or Steele at this time.
Schulz is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighing 110 lbs with long black hair and blue eyes. Currently, an accurate clothing description is not available. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Schulz. Anyone with information as to Schulz’s’ whereabouts is asked to call The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
