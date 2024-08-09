Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to maritime surveillance and security needs, commercial applications in shipping and logistics, scientific research and ocean exploration, environmental monitoring and conservation, naval mine countermeasures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption in offshore energy industry, advancements in autonomous navigation systems, expanding applications in maritime research, integration with unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), global increase in maritime trade.

Growth Driver Of The Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market

Rising maritime security threats are expected to propel the growth of the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market going forward. Maritime security threats refer to various risks and challenges that can compromise the safety, security, and operations of maritime activities such as terrorism, piracy, robbery, illicit movement of goods and persons, illegal fishing, and others. Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are used in maritime security for tasks such as surveillance, patrolling, and monitoring maritime areas that help to enhance situational awareness, gather real-time data, and provide support in areas that may be dangerous or difficult for manned vessels to access. The USVs, can operate alongside other human vessels, and improve the security forces' capacity to observe and respond to crises at sea.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market include 5G International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, ECA Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics Inc.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the unmanned surface vehicle market. Major companies in the unmanned surface vehicle sector are focused on innovating their products to strengthen and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Surface, Sub-Surface

2) By Mode of Operation: Autonomous Surface Vehicle, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

3) By Hull Type: Catamaran (Twin Hulls), Kayak (Single Hull), Trimaran (Triple Hulls), Rigid Inflatable Hull

4) By Size: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large

5) By Application: Defense, Commercial, Scientific Research, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the unmanned surface vehicle market in 2023. The regions covered in the unmanned surface vehicle (usv) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Definition

Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) are self-contained surface vehicles capable of navigating and operating on the water's surface without the assistance of human operators. These vehicles are intended to carry out a variety of duties and functions in marine environments, including oceanographic research, data collection, and environmental monitoring.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market size, unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market drivers and trends, unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market major players, unmanned surface vehicle (USV) competitors' revenues, unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market positioning, and unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market growth across geographies. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

