Global Rare Sugar Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rare sugar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.83 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to sugar reduction initiatives, expansion of functional confectionery, supportive regulatory environment, increased use in pharmaceuticals, increase prevalence of diabetes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rare sugar market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer demand for natural sweeteners, expansion of personalized nutrition, continued research on health benefits, alternative sweeteners in foodservice, diversification of rare sugar product portfolio.

Growth Driver Of The Rare Sugar Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the rare sugars market going forward. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occur when the pancreas' fails to produce insulin or because of insulin sensitivity. The rare sugars can replace table sugar for diabetics’ patients as they don't cause blood glucose levels to rise. Also, the regular use of rear sugar help in reducing the development of obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rare sugar market include ASTRAEA Allulose LLC, Douglas Laboratories Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hebei Huaxu Pharmace, Cosun Beet Company,, Bunge Limited.

Technological innovations are a key trend in gaining popularity in the rare sugars market. Major companies operating in the rare sugars market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: D-Mannose, Allulose, Tagatose, D-Xylose, L-Arabinose, L-Fucose, D-Psicose, Other Product Type

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Pharmacies, Online channels

3) By Application: Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the rare sugar market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global rare sugar market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the rare sugar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rare Sugar Market Definition

Rare sugars refer to monosaccharides and their derivatives available in limited quantities in nature. It is a low-calorie sweetener that provides the flavor and texture of sugar without all the calories.

