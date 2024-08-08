Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Requiring Texas Hospitals To Collect, Report Healthcare Costs For Illegal Immigrants

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order directing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to collect information on illegal immigrants who use Texas public hospitals for inpatient and emergency care and to report incurred healthcare costs due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless open border policies. HHSC will also be required to report annually to the Governor and Texas Legislature all inpatient and emergency care costs for illegal immigrants so the State of Texas can seek reimbursement from the federal government.



“Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants. That is why today I issued an Executive Order requiring the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to collect and report healthcare costs for illegal immigrants in our state. Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies.”



At the Governor's direction, HHSC will immediately begin to:

Direct hospitals and additional identified providers to collect information regarding the cost of medical care provided to illegal immigrants, beginning by November 1, 2024.

Direct covered hospitals to report such data to HHSC quarterly, with initial submissions due March 1, 2025.

Direct those hospitals to inform the patient that federal law mandates that any response to such questions will not affect patient care.

Report annually, beginning on January 1, 2026, to the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Speaker of the House on the preceding year’s costs for medical care provided to illegal immigrants.



