Disaster Recovery Center in Mescalero Transitioning to the State
The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operated by the State of New Mexico and FEMA at the Mescalero Library on the Mescalero Apache Reservation will cease operations under FEMA at 7 p.m., August 9 and transition to a Disaster Resource Center, located at the Mescalero Community Center, run by New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Saturday, August 10.
Disaster Case Managers will be on-site to assist residents with their recovery from the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Disaster Resource Center will be located at:
-
Mescalero Community Center
108 Central Avenue
Mescalero, NM
FEMA Help is Still Available
DRCs provide one-on-one help to New Mexicans affected by the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Help with the FEMA appeals process, checking application status, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as, state, local, nonprofit and other community organizations and other services are still available at the remaining center.
DRC Remaining Open:
-
Lincoln County
Horton Complex
237 Service Road
Ruidoso, NM
Disaster Recovery Center hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.
Follow Up and Update Your Application
- New Mexican residents who applied for assistance from FEMA should stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information. It is critical to keep FEMA advised. Missing or outdated material could delay getting help.
- For example, if New Mexico residents reported their home had no disaster-related damage but later discovered that damage occurred, they should contact FEMA to update their application or submit an appeal if they were denied assistance.
- For those who applied for a low-interest disaster loan with the SBA, call their Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center to update information or check the status of an application at: 800-659-2955; by email at disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov or via the SBA website at sba.gov/disaster.
- Hard of hearing or deaf individuals may call 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Ways to Get in Touch with FEMA
- Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Using FEMA’s mobile app
- Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to discuss their case with a FEMA representative. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages.
- People who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service. Phone lines operate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. seven days a week.