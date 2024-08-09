Disaster Recovery Center in Mescalero Transitioning to the State

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operated by the State of New Mexico and FEMA at the Mescalero Library on the Mescalero Apache Reservation will cease operations under FEMA at 7 p.m., August 9 and transition to a Disaster Resource Center, located at the Mescalero Community Center, run by New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management on Saturday, August 10.

Disaster Case Managers will be on-site to assist residents with their recovery from the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Disaster Resource Center will be located at: