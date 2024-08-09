Disaster Recovery Center in Angus to Close

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), operated by FEMA and the State of New Mexico, at the Angus Church of the Nazarene will cease operations on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. MT.

DRC Closing on Aug. 13

Lincoln County

Angus Church of the Nazarene

103 Bonita Park Road

Angus, NM

FEMA Help is Still Available

DRCs provide one-on-one help to New Mexicans affected by the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Help with the FEMA appeals process, checking application status, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as state, local, nonprofit community organizations and other services are still available at the remaining center.

DRC Remaining Open:

Lincoln County

Horton Complex

237 Service Road

Ruidoso, NM

Disaster Recovery Center hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Follow Up and Update Your Application

New Mexican residents who applied for assistance from FEMA should stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information. It is critical to keep FEMA advised. Missing or outdated material could delay getting help. For example, if New Mexico residents reported their home had no disaster-related damage but later discovered that damage occurred, they should contact FEMA to update their application or submit an appeal if they were denied assistance.

For those who applied for a low-interest disaster loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), call the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center to update information or check the status of an application at: 800-659-2955; by email at disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov or via the SBA website at sba.gov/disaster. Hard of hearing or deaf individuals may call 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.



Ways to Get in Touch with FEMA