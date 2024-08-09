Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,071 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Center in Angus to Close

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), operated by FEMA and the State of New Mexico, at the Angus Church of the Nazarene will cease operations on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. MT.

DRC Closing on Aug. 13

  • Lincoln County
    Angus Church of the Nazarene
    103 Bonita Park Road
    Angus, NM 

FEMA Help is Still Available

DRCs provide one-on-one help to New Mexicans affected by the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding. Help with the FEMA appeals process, checking application status, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as state, local, nonprofit community organizations and other services are still available at the remaining center.

DRC Remaining Open:

  • Lincoln County
    Horton Complex
    237 Service Road
    Ruidoso, NM

Disaster Recovery Center hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Follow Up and Update Your Application

  • New Mexican residents who applied for assistance from FEMA should stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information. It is critical to keep FEMA advised. Missing or outdated material could delay getting help.
    • For example, if New Mexico residents reported their home had no disaster-related damage but later discovered that damage occurred, they should contact FEMA to update their application or submit an appeal if they were denied assistance.
  • For those who applied for a low-interest disaster loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), call the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center to update information or check the status of an application at: 800-659-2955; by email at disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov or via the SBA website at sba.gov/disaster.
    • Hard of hearing or deaf individuals may call 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Ways to Get in Touch with FEMA

  • Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov 
  • Using FEMA’s mobile app
  • Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to discuss their case with a FEMA representative. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages.
    • People who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service. Phone lines operate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT. seven days a week.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Center in Angus to Close

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more