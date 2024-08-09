Introduction to the 2024 QCPR Training Series: Modules 1-3

The second module, "Scaling up UNDS Support for Countries to Achieve the SDGs," was held on June 13, 2024, at the United Nations Headquarters, Conference Room A. This module examined areas needing continued focus to maximize the benefits and impacts of the repositioned UN development system and the revitalized Resident Coordinator system. It highlighted the results of the reform measures in practice and discussed essential steps needed to accelerate progress towards achieving the SDGs in countries.

The session began with opening remarks by H.E. Mr. Marco Suazo. The first panel, focused on leveraging global, regional, and national assets to provide country-specific support to accelerate SDG implementation and leave no one behind, featured Mr Gonzalo Pizarro, Chief of Policy, Policy and Programme Branch, DCO; Ms. Maria Yera Ortiz De Urbina Rodriguez, Deputy Director, Regional Commissions, New York Office; and Ms. Isabella Marras, Senior Programme Management Officer, Interagency Affairs in the UNEP, New York Office. This panel was moderated by Mr Shantanu Mukherjee, Director, of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division, UN DESA.