SECNAV Del Toro Visits with Officer Candidates and Surface Warriors in Newport

NEWPORT, Rhode Island – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro met with Officer Candidates and Surface Warfare Officers in Newport, R.I., Aug. 8.

While speaking at Officer Training Command Newport to the officer candidates and at Surface Warfare Schools Command to future second-tour division officers, department heads, executive officers, and faculty, Secretary Del Toro expressed how grateful he was for their decision to serve their country and urged them to share their stories with friends and family back home.

“I need you to be leaders when you get out to the fleet,” said Secretary Del Toro to both groups. “Leaders of our young men and women in uniform. But I also need you to recruit our next generation of Sailors. We need people who will think strategically about the hard issues—issues like how we win the war for talent we find ourselves in.”

Secretary Del Toro also reflected on the initiatives and his priorities over his last three years in office.

“When I became Secretary of the Navy, I laid out three enduring priorities for the Department,” said Secretary Del Toro. “First is strengthening our maritime dominance—building and buying the equipment you all need to succeed in your missions. The second is building a culture of warfighting excellence—investing in you, our Sailors and Marines, your education, and your quality of life, and not accepting any discrimination, racism, or extremism in our ranks. And the third is enhancing strategic partnerships—that means building lasting, strong relationships with all of our stakeholders: our global network of allies and partners, with industry, and with Congress.”

Secretary Del Toro additionally met with senior area leaders while in Newport.