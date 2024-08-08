SECNAV Del Toro Reflects on Three Years in Office at the Future Warfighting Symposium

NEWPORT, Rhode Island – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivered remarks at the Future Warfighting Symposium at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., Aug. 8.

Secretary Del Toro addressed new Naval War College (NWC) students, faculty, and staff on the eve of his third anniversary in office.

“To remain competitive in today’s age of conflict, we must leverage every advantage available to us,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We need you, our warrior scholars, at the tip of the spear, because we face existential threats and challenges in every corner of the globe.”

This year’s theme of “Navigating the Future: A Summit of Geopolitical Risks” aligns with Secretary Del Toro’s enduring priorities to strengthen maritime dominance, build a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhance strategic partnerships.

In his remarks, Secretary Del Toro reflected on his three years in office, including his call for a new Maritime Statecraft in September 2023.

“Maritime Statecraft encompasses not only naval diplomacy, but a national, whole-of government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power, both commercial and naval,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Maritime Statecraft depends not only on a strong Navy and Marine Corps, but also active engagement in areas of economic development, trade, education, science, innovation, and climate diplomacy to enable us to compete on a global scale.”

Secretary Del Toro also discussed his continued efforts alongside government and shipbuilding industry leaders to solve common issues and overall improvements. He closed his remarks at the event by reiterating that the future of warfighting is here.

“As a Department of the Navy, we must be ready to fight and prevail in this new era of conflict and technology,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I call on each of you to continue pushing the envelope and to innovate at the speed of relevancy to ensure our competitive edge over our adversaries.”

Secretary Del Toro also attended the portrait unveiling at the Naval War College of Professor John Hattendorf.

“Professor Hattendorf, sir, your passion for history and love for education has transformed so many lives. Our Navy, our Nation, and indeed our world are better off because of your service to others, and we are proud to be a part of your enduring legacy,” said Secretary Del Toro. “May this portrait forever serve as a reminder to future generations of Naval War College students of your dedication to this college, your relentless pursuit of knowledge, and the thousands of lives you have influenced.”

Professor John B. Hattendorf is the Ernest J. King Professor Emeritus of Maritime History, a chair he occupied at the U.S. Naval War College from 1984 to 2016.

